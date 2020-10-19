‘Shchastia’ entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region to open on November 10. PHOTOS

The opening of "Shchastia" entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region is scheduled for November 10.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The opening of ‘Shchastia’ entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region is scheduled for November 10, 2020. Its expected entry-exit capacity is 10-15 thousand people per day," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

It is noted that representatives of the military-civil administrations of Luhansk region, employees of the Popasna district water supply system and the regional road service were involved in the construction of the pedestrian connection.

With the support of international humanitarian organizations, the new entry-exit checkpoint will be equipped with sanitary zones, medical modules, administrative service points, heating and recreation tents for people crossing the checkpoint.

As reported, the decision to create an additional checkpoint across the contact line in the village of Shchastia was made at the Trilateral Contact Group meeting on July 22, 2020. At the same time, additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire starting at 00:01 on July 27 were agreed upon.

