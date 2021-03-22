One Ukrainian dies, five hospitalized due to traffic accident in Poland – Ukrainian MFA. PHOTO

One Ukrainian died and five were hospitalized in a minibus accident in Poland, said Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"At night, a minibus with 10 Ukrainian citizens overturned near Koszyce. One person died, five persons were hospitalized. The Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin is interacting with Polish law enforcement agencies to clarify the circumstances of the accident, providing consular assistance to the victims," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Monday.

According to Polish media, the accident took place after 23:00 on Sunday on the Subkarpattia section of the A4 motorway, not far from the passenger service center in Koszyce.

According to preliminary information, the bus crashed into a fence at the end of the highway exit to Koszyce, and then rolled over into a ditch.

Read more: MP Dubinskyi Gets In Car Accident In Lviv Region

The Polish media note that there were difficult conditions on the Voivodeship's roads at night due to the weather.





