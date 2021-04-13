Ukraine’s FM Kuleba meets with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in Brussels. PHOTO

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Good to be meeting my colleague and friend [U.S. Secretary of State Antony] Blinken in Brussels as Russia continues its dangerous buildup and belligerent rhetoric," Kuleba posted on Twitter.

He pointed out the need to discourage the Russian Federation from further escalation.

"We need to discourage Moscow from further escalation, including by making clear that the cost of any new military adventure would be too high," the Ukrainian minister noted.

As reported, Kuleba makes a working visit to the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 13. He took part in an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission initiated by Ukraine within the framework of Article 15 of the Charter on a Distinctive Partnership between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Ukraine to implement the agreement between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reached on April 6.

