SSU Prevent Russian Security Services Powerful Hacker Attack On State Bodies In Ukraine. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has prevented a powerful hacker attack by the Russian special services on the state bodies of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The SSU has said this in a statement.

"The cyber-specialists of the SSU did not allow the special services of the Russian Federation to carry out a powerful viral attack on the state bodies of Ukraine. The Russian curators acted through a recruited Ukrainian hacker who was supposed to hand over to the Ukrainian officials a disguised file with spyware to block the operation of information and critical infrastructure facilities," it says.

The SSU operatives established that the special services of the Russian Federation acted through a resident of Zaporizhia.

Through the Internet, he received an offer of confidential cooperation from a Russian citizen.

The hacker agreed to conduct subversive activities against Ukraine for money.

In particular, he undertook to carry out a targeted virus attack on state electronic information resources.

According to the curators' plan, the person was supposed to send a disguised file with spyware to Ukrainian officials.

Read more: SSU Searches Business Center Where Kolomoiskyi's Office Located In Case Of Embezzlement Of Centrenergo Property

The newsletter was supposed to provide a viral defeat of closed electronic information systems of state institutions and local authorities.

It is indicated that the customers wanted to get unauthorized access to information that could block the stable operation of information and critical infrastructure facilities.

In the course of the investigative actions, law enforcement officers seized: electronic media with files provided by foreign special services of software; correspondence with the curators of the Russian Federation.

The organizer was notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Article 111 (high treason) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.