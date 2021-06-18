SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons. PHOTOS

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Friday are conducting investigative actions on the territory of the municipal enterprise Municipal Varta in Kyiv in the framework of the case of illegal handling of weapons, the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The searches are carried out as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition)," the SBU said. The SBU promised to make public details of the investigative actions later.

Later, the SBU press center reported on its website that the SBU suspects members of the Municipal Warta of organizing an illegal shooting range in Kyiv.

"The SBU officers exposed the illegal activities of a group of persons who set up an illegal shooting range on the territory of a former children's camp in Darnytsky district of Kyiv. The pretrial investigation established that members of the Municipal Warta were involved in the organization of the range," the message reads.

It is noted that shooting training was conducted using unregistered firearms.

In addition, the members of the group stored ammunition, explosives and weapons, illegally transferred from the JFO zone.

During searches in the premises of the defendants, the following were found and seized: RPG-22 grenade launcher; 400 g of TNT, 2 cases of RGD-5 grenades, a U.S.-made KRISS semi-automatic pistol of 9*21 mm caliber, almost a hundred rounds of various calibers, a significant amount of hunting rifled weapons.

Now the issue of notification of suspicion to persons involved in the production is being resolved.

See more: Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021. PHOTOS













