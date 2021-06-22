Zelenskyi honors memory of those killed in Second World War. PHOTO

On the Day of Mourning and Commemoration of the Victims of the War in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi laid flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kyiv, his press service said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, June 22, is the Day of Mourning and Commemoration of the Victims of War. The 80th anniversary of the beginning of the bloodiest period of the Second World War. This tragedy touched almost every Ukrainian family. Millions of Ukrainians went to war to protect the world from the Nazi invasion. Today we remember their feat and we thank each of them for their life and the opportunity to build a new Ukraine, in which there will be no place for wars," Zelenskyi said.

