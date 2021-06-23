ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender. PHOTOS

Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, Great Britain and the United States have conducted a joint training session on the British destroyer Defender of the Royal Navy of Great Britain, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The combined boarding group of special operations (from the Ukrainian side - 73rd Naval Special Operations Center named after commander of Cossack camp Anton Holovaty) conducted a joint training, where they worked out boarding operations on the British destroyer Defender," the message says.

It notes that boarding actions consist in the seizure of a ship unexpected for the enemy. Also, boarding actions are used to free ships from pirates.

"This event has once again proved that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are capable of performing tasks on a par with their colleagues from NATO," the Defense Ministry said.

Read more: U.S. sailors formally announce participation in SeaBreeze-2021 in Black Sea – embassy

