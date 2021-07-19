Zelenskyi gets acquainted with security situation on border with occupied Abkhazia. PHOTOS

In Georgia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi got acquainted with the security situation on the border with occupied Abkhazia and walked across the Ingur Bridge, which is currently the only entry-exit checkpoint in the region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As the President’s Office informs, Zelenskyi "had an opportunity to observe the ongoing occupation of part of Georgia's sovereign territory" during a visit to the Abastumani observation post.

"Russia’s military presence is built up in Abkhazia, and the rights of citizens are being violated," the President said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine and Georgia stood united in their initiatives to return the issue of temporarily occupied territories to the agenda of leading international and regional organizations.

