News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Agile Spirit 2021 drills with participation of Ukrainian marines kick off in Georgia. PHOTOS

The Agile Spirit 2021 multinational exercise with the participation of Ukrainian marines has kicked off in Georgia, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

"Celebrations marking the opening of the Agile Spirit 2021 international exercise took place in the territory of the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Georgia near the town of Senaki," the report reads.

Agile Spirit celebrates its anniversary this year as Georgia is hosting the exercise for the tenth time.

Agile Spirit 2021 is a Georgian Defence Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa cooperatively-led joint multinational exercise occurring July 26 through August 6, 2021.

