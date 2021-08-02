Ukraine, Georgia navies take part in PASSEX joint exercise in Black Sea. PHOTOS

In the Black Sea, Ukrainian navy crews, together with their Georgian counterparts from the Coast Guard and the Border Police Department took part in the PASSEX drill.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The objective of the event was to maintain security in the Black Sea, improve skills and interoperability of the crews of Ukrainian Navy vessels and Georgian crews in performing joint naval operations (tasks) as part of multinational tactical groups," the statement said.

On the Ukrainian side, the Sloviansk Island-class patrol boat was involved in the exercise, while the Georgian side was also represented by the Ochamchiri Island-class boat of the Coast Guard and the Sukhumi patrol boat of the Border Police Department.

