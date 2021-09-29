Zelenskyi: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar is our duty to future generations. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that the tragedy of Babyn Yar must happen never again in Ukraine or somewhere in the world, and preserving the memory of the tragedy is a duty to future generations.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Two words with more than 100 thousand human lives behind. Two words with millions of crippled destinies behind. Two words with 80 years of common pain of Jewish and Ukrainian peoples behind. Babyn Yar… Two short words that sound like two short shots but carry lengthy and horrible memories for several generations," the President posted on Facebook.

He noted that today all Ukrainian schools would hold a national lesson dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the great tragedy of Babyn Yar and added that, depending on age and upbringing, some will hear these two terrible words and these terrible numbers for the first time.

"They will hear that 80 years ago, on September 29, 1941, the Nazi occupiers began mass executions in the Babyn Yar tract. That they killed almost 34,000 people in the next two days. That the Nazis, according to various estimates, executed from 100 to 200 thousand people in Babyn Yar over the next two years. Apart from Jews, they massacred Ukrainians and Roma, prisoners of war, and psychiatric hospital patients," Zelenskyi stressed.

