2 Men Beat And Rob TV Presenter Kulikov Near Central Civil Registration Office In Kyiv On Christmas Eve. PHOTO

On Christmas Eve, two men beat and robbed TV presenter Andrii Kulikov near the central civil registration office.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The suspects were detained on January 8.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

