ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11460 visitors online
News Photo
8 143 76

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure. PHOTOS

The fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has arrived at the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, where a court session will be held on the election of a preventive measure for him.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to a correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Poroshenko arrived at the court building around 10:50, accompanied by members of the European Solidarity faction. Near the building of the court, he was met by several hundred people who support the fifth president. In particular, they chanted "Poroshenko" and "There is powder - we will give fire."

Currently, Poroshenko is speaking to the participants of the rally at the entrance to the courthouse. His spouse Maryna Poroshenko is by his side.

Read more: Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

Poroshenko arrives at Kyivs Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure 01
Poroshenko arrives at Kyivs Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure 02
Poroshenko arrives at Kyivs Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure 03
Poroshenko arrives at Kyivs Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure 04
Poroshenko arrives at Kyivs Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure 05
Poroshenko arrives at Kyivs Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure 06

Poroshenko (2654) Court (1530) pretrial restriction (77)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 