As result of enemy attacks, there were collapses in high-rise buildings in Severodonetsk, people are blocked, - Gaidai. PHOTOS

Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, and Lysychansk are currently under heavy shelling by Russian troops.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Gaidai reported on his Facebook, informed by Censor.NET.

According to him, there are at least four victims of the shelling.

"In Severodonetsk, an enemy shell hit a high-rise building and then caused the collapse, there are still blocked people, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is working. In another area of the city, a house was destroyed. There is an injured woman looking for a child", the head of the region notes.

In another house, which is also destroyed, four people were rescued from the rubble and evacuated to safety.

In one of the high-rise buildings, the enemy aimed at the roof, several floors collapsed in the house next door, at least two wounded were trapped under the rubble.

Another wounded man was sent to hospital after the shelling of Rubizhne.

Read more: As a result of enemy attacks under blockages in Rubizhne, there were locals, in particular child











Gaidai also notes that houses, garages, and outbuildings are on fire in Lysychansk. There is no information on victims.

In Rubizhne, a man received shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling. There may be more victims. Rescuing work continues.

"The shelling does not subside! Stay in the shelters!" he appealed to residents.