During occupation of Trostyanets, Russians brutally abused and killed civilian - Prosecutor General's Office. PHOTO

In Trostyanets, which was liberated from the Russians, Ukrainian defenders found the body of a man who had been tortured by the occupiers.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"According to the investigation, soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation brutally abused and killed a man during the occupation of the town of Trostyanets."

His body with numerous injuries was found by investigators in a garage after the liberation of the city from the occupants on March 28, 2022. The identity of the deceased is establishing," the report emphasizes.

Criminal proceedings were initiated for violation of laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is entrusted to investigators of the police department №1 (Trostyanets).

Read more: Release of Trostyanets by Ukrainian soldiers: commander of 13th Russian tank regiment shot himself, another commander of occupant army was fired. PHOTOS