Ukrainian soldiers liquidated commander and chief of staff of 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of 58th Army of occupants - OС "East". PHOTOS

Today, March 28, Ukrainian soldiers liquidated the commander and chief of staff of the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 19th Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th General Army of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NЕТ, his was reported in the official Facebook of the OC "East".

The report notes: "Today, during the fighting, Ukrainian soldiers organized a meeting with the devil of another group of Russian war criminals. According to preliminary information, the commander and chief of staff of the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 19th Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Army are among the 'disposed'.

At such a rate, an officer's club will have to be opened in the abyss. And if the Kremlin leaders don't come to their senses, our defenders will regularly send new members there.

