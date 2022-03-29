Erdogan about Istanbul round of talks: continuation of war won't do any good. Delegations are responsible for decisions that are being made today. PHOTO
A new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will begin in the next few minutes in Istanbul. Turkish President Erdogan met with delegations from both countries.
This was announced on Twitter by a member of the Ukrainian delegation Mykhailo Podoliak, as reported by Censor.NET
"Continuing the war will not benefit anyone. Restoring peace will benefit your countries and everyone else. You, as a delegation, are historically responsible for the decisions made today," Podoliak was quoted as saying by President Erdogan at the opening of the Istanbul round of talks between Ukraine and Russia.
