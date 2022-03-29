"Smells like betrayal ", "Shame", "Did you give chance to Nazis?": comments of Russians after Russian Ministry statement. PHOTOS
Russians on social networks are disappointed with the announcement of the Russian Defense Ministry about the alleged reduction of military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas.
After talks in Istanbul, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a reduction in military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas. This announcement caused dissatisfaction among Russian users of social networks, Censor.NET reports.
"Smells like betrayal ", "Shame", "Did you give a chance to Nazis?", "Surrendered, and I hoped so" etc.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password