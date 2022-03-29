Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian military pride - Kamaz "Typhoon". PHOTO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle Kamaz "Typhoon".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The pride of the Russian defence industry - Kamaz" Typhoon". Universal armoured vehicle of high security on the original chassis. It belongs to the MRAP class - protected from mines and ambushes. a few others," the statement said.







