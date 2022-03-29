ENG
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a train of missile and artillery weapons of Russians in Belgorod Region in Russia, - Butusov. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Censor.net Chief Editor Yuriy Butusov made public the information that Ukrainian soldiers have struck a lineup of missile and artillery weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

He stated this in the Facebook. 

"The 19th rocket brigade struck a precise blow with a Tochka-U missile at the Russian Armed Forces' missile and artillery weapons depot in the village of Oktyabrskoye near Belgorod. From these warehouses, Russia supplies ammunition to kill Ukrainians. The AFU is effectively negotiating demilitarization and denationalization."
This is the format of the negotiations Ukraine supports unanimously. The Ukrainians will take the Russian army straight to hell," Yurii Butusov noted.

