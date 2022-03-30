"They have only equipment, we have people. They have only orders, and we have desire to win," Zelensky drew parallels between occupiers and Ukrainians.. PHOTO

Ukrainians are united by a common desire - to win the war and defend their homeland.

As reported by Censor.NET, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about that on his Facebook.

"They have only military equipment. At the maximum.

We also have the people. At the high level.

They have only orders. To attack. To kill. To abuse.

And we also have a real desire of millions of Ukrainians to win. To defend ourselves. To clean up the country ... ", - the head of state wrote.

Read more: Enemy has temporarily refused to block Kyiv and is focusing its efforts on the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone, - General Staff


















