Two battalion tactical groups of 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade and combined battalion tactical group of 59th Panzer Regiment of Armed Forces of Russian Federation were defeated 92nd Brigade and volunteer detachments, - Butusov. PHOTOS

The headquarters of these units were seized, all staff documentation, maps, personnel lists, control vehicles, full communication complexes, the artillery chief and the communications chief of the 59th regiment, and more than 60 servicemen of these units were taken prisoner.

As reported by Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov wrote about it on his Facebook page.

"Two battalion tactical groups of the 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the combined battalion tactical group of the 59th Panzer Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces were defeated near Kharkiv by soldiers of the 92nd Brigade and volunteer detachments. The headquarters of these units were seized, all staff documentation, maps, personnel lists, control vehicles, complete communication complexes, keys, artillery chief, and communications chief of the 59th regiment, more than 60 servicemen of these units were captured.

Read more: Near Odesa, Russian ships continue to maneuver, there is threat of landing

A very funny detail - they wrote a report in the headquarters that their documents and map were burned due to a direct hit of a mine in the dugout. In fact, the documents were thrown away, they panicked, they even threw a report on the destruction of the work card", the journalist said.







