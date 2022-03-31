Russian sabotage group is hiding behind fake documents signed allegedly by commander of Allied Forces - Operational Command "East". DOCUMENT

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups may be covered up with fake documents signed by the alleged commander of the Allied Forces.

Such information was published in the operational command "East", as reported by Censor.NET.

"Hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups are working! Be vigilant when checking documents!

Such documents can be used by enemy sabotage groups while traveling by road, visiting civilian and military sites, and in any other case," the statement said.

The command showed a sample of a fake document that can be provided by enemy sabotage groups.





