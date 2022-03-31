In Kyiv region fighters of territorial defense destroyed 5 units of equipment of occupiers, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS
In the Kyiv region, fighters of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian occupiers together with their equipment.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Territorial Defense units in the Kyiv region held a friendly meeting with the Russian occupiers. Our defenders destroyed 5 units of enemy equipment, and their personnel did not want to return home from the tan", the statement said.
