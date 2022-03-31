ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10258 visitors online
News Photo War
15 711 36

In Kyiv region fighters of territorial defense destroyed 5 units of equipment of occupiers, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, fighters of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian occupiers together with their equipment.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports about itCensor.NET informs.

In Kyiv region fighters of territorial defense destroyed 5 units of equipment of occupiers, - Ministry of Defense 01

"Territorial Defense units in the Kyiv region held a friendly meeting with the Russian occupiers. Our defenders destroyed 5 units of enemy equipment, and their personnel did not want to return home from the tan", the statement said.

In Kyiv region fighters of territorial defense destroyed 5 units of equipment of occupiers, - Ministry of Defense 02
In Kyiv region fighters of territorial defense destroyed 5 units of equipment of occupiers, - Ministry of Defense 03

Watch more: Shooting, basement, crying of small children and death: four minutes from life of peaceful Mariupol. VIDEO

In Kyiv region fighters of territorial defense destroyed 5 units of equipment of occupiers, - Ministry of Defense 04
In Kyiv region fighters of territorial defense destroyed 5 units of equipment of occupiers, - Ministry of Defense 05

Author: 

Kyyivska region (637) Defense Ministry (1665) territorial defence (71)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 