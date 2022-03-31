ENG
News
Several-meter funnel and piles of construction debris - Russian occupiers destroyed house in Nizhyn. PHOTOS

Ukrainian politician Yulia Tymoshenko has published footage of the destruction carried out by the Russian occupiers in Nizhyn.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about it on Facebook.

Tymoshenko noted: "This is what genocide looks like! A several-meter funnel and piles of construction waste.

This is all that is left of the house and household of the Nizhyn Boryshkevych family - a well-known medical dynasty in the city. Tonight "Russian peace" came to them.

The blow was so strong that even children hiding from the bombing in the basement were injured. They are currently in hospital. Needless to say, there are no military or industrial facilities nearby. We will never forget, we will never forgive! "

Near Chernihiv, occupiers shot column of volunteers

