Seven attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, drone was shot down and enemy equipment was destroyed - JFO. PHOTOS

In Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian defenders continue to defend our land.

As Censor.NЕТ reports with reference to рress servicse of Joint Forces Operation.

As noted, thanks to the skilful actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping, seven enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

"In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 tanks, 2 APCs and 2 units of automotive equipment, as well as 2 enemy artillery systems. Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type," the report reads.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically withstand the aggressor's invasion!

