ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9830 visitors online
News Photo War
11 909 4

Seven attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, drone was shot down and enemy equipment was destroyed - JFO. PHOTOS

In Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian defenders continue to defend our land.

As Censor.NЕТ reports with reference to рress servicse of Joint Forces Operation.

As noted, thanks to the skilful actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping, seven enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

"In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 tanks, 2 APCs and 2 units of automotive equipment, as well as 2 enemy artillery systems. Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type," the report reads.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically withstand the aggressor's invasion!

Read more: Three enemy attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction. Fighting continues, - OC "East"

Seven attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, drone was shot down and enemy equipment was destroyed - JFO 01
Seven attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, drone was shot down and enemy equipment was destroyed - JFO 02
Seven attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, drone was shot down and enemy equipment was destroyed - JFO 03

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) Donbas (4712) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 