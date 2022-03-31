Five civilians killed and 22 injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region today - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian troops continue to launch massive strikes on the territory of Donbas.

This was reported on his page in the Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration Pavel Kyrylenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia is killing civilians! Today as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region 5 people were killed: 2 in Marinka, 2 in Ugledar and 1 in Konstantinovka. Twenty-two people were wounded, including four children," he notes.

In addition, Kyrylenko specifies information about two people killed near Melekino while trying to escape from Mariupol. Among them is one child.

"It is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," he adds.

Read more: In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 7 attacks were repulsed, 12 tanks and 10 BMPs were destroyed, one aircraft was shot down - JFO Staff