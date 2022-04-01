Anastasia Tagirova, student at NPDU, died while carrying humanitarian aid to Chernihiv: russian troops fired on her car. PHOTO

Anastasia Tagirova, a second-year student at the National Pedagogical Dragomanov University, died while carrying humanitarian aid to Chernihiv. Russian troops fired on her car at the entrance to the city.

This was reported in the NPDU, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Another bitter loss among students.

Anastasia Tagirova, a second-year student at the Faculty of Special and Inclusive Education, died.

On March 30, 2022, while she was transporting humanitarian aid to Chernihiv, her car was fired at a crossing before leaving for the city.

The university staff deeply mourns and sympathizes with Nastya's family and friends. We are convinced that the perpetrators will be punished. And we will always remember our good and beautiful girl. The bright and eternal memory of her soul…

We provide a card number to everyone who has the opportunity to financially support Nastya's family 4441114420102145 (Alexey)", - it is said in the message.