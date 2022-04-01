ENG
As result of fighting, some animals died at zoo in Demidov near Kyiv. PHOTOS

Zoo "XII months" in the village of Demidov, Kyiv region, where there were active battles with the occupiers, also suffered. Some of the animals died.

As reported by Censor.NET

Volunteers and soldiers are trying to save the surviving animals.

