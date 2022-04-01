As result of fighting, some animals died at zoo in Demidov near Kyiv. PHOTOS
Zoo "XII months" in the village of Demidov, Kyiv region, where there were active battles with the occupiers, also suffered. Some of the animals died.
As reported by Censor.NET
Volunteers and soldiers are trying to save the surviving animals.
