Fear makes partners complicit in catastrophe created by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities, - Zelensky. PHOTOS
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that if "someone is afraid to make the necessary decisions", in particular for Ukraine to receive planes, tanks, necessary artillery and shells, "it makes these people responsible for the catastrophe created by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities."
He wrote about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
He also published a series of photographs of the aftermath of Russia's full-scale aggression.
