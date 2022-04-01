Macron met with Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov, who was freed from occupants`captivity. PHOTOS
French President Emmanuel Macron met with the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who was recently freed from captivity by the Russian occupiers.
The French leader announced this in Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Kidnapped by the Russian army, no one can imagine what the Mayor of Melitopol experienced. Now free, he tells about it. His story amazed us. I expressed my admiration and support for him and the Ukrainian deputies. Determined, we are with Ukraine," the message says.
