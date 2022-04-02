Russians abroad pretend to be Ukrainians in order to ride in transport for free. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russians are ashamed to admit that they come from an aggressor country, so abroad they pretend to be Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, reported by UNIAN.

Since the beginning of the war in many European countries, refugees from Ukraine have enjoyed economic and social benefits. Among them - free travel in any vehicle with a Ukrainian passport. In this regard, the Russians in Germany have come up with a "life hack". They buy Ukrainian passport covers and put them on their own to receive benefits in transport.

The Russians themselves proudly showed the machinations on social networks. At the same time, they advise their compatriots abroad not to admit where they come from. It is said that such a maneuver "helps to just live", because when foreigners see Ukrainian symbols on the covers, no one mocks them.

According to Channel 24, one couple from Russia was lucky enough to take some trips abroad before the war that Russia started against Ukraine. And now they are advising other Russians to hide their citizenship and share other tips: "If you come here, buy a T-shirt with the Ukrainian flag, and it will be a talisman for you."

The Russians also advise against their President Vladimir Putin's actions and openly say they are against the war in Ukraine. It is better to behave in such a way as not to get banal.