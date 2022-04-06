ENG
War
Captured during counterattack, Russian equipment has already been transferred to one of combat brigades, - General Staff. PHOTO

The Russian military equipment captured during the counterattack has already been handed over to one of the combat brigades of the AFU.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in Facebook of AFU`s General Staff. 

"Together we are power! Units of the Special Purpose Center of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have handed over equipment and ammunition captured during the counterattack operation to one of the combat brigades. Now the trophies will serve in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

Captured during counterattack, Russian equipment has already been transferred to one of combat brigades, - General Staff 01
Captured during counterattack, Russian equipment has already been transferred to one of combat brigades, - General Staff 02
Captured during counterattack, Russian equipment has already been transferred to one of combat brigades, - General Staff 03

