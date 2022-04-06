ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10912 visitors online
News Photo War
8 650 13

Russian troops fired jet artillery at site of distribution of humanitarian aid in Vuhledar. Two people were killed and five were injured - administration. PHOTO

Russian troops fired jet artillery at the place of distribution of humanitarian aid in Vuhledar.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, two people are dead and five are currently injured.

"We are documenting all the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land. There will be no forgiveness!", - said the head of the region.

Russian troops fired jet artillery at site of distribution of humanitarian aid in Vuhledar. Two people were killed and five were injured - administration 01
Russian troops fired jet artillery at site of distribution of humanitarian aid in Vuhledar. Two people were killed and five were injured - administration 02
Russian troops fired jet artillery at site of distribution of humanitarian aid in Vuhledar. Two people were killed and five were injured - administration 03
Russian troops fired jet artillery at site of distribution of humanitarian aid in Vuhledar. Two people were killed and five were injured - administration 04

Watch more: "On first day, Zhenya was shot. Just like that. On street. On second day, Lenya was shot. A shot in back," Bucha residents said.. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) shoot out (13068) Donetska region (3658) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 