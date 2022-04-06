Russian troops fired jet artillery at site of distribution of humanitarian aid in Vuhledar. Two people were killed and five were injured - administration. PHOTO
Russian troops fired jet artillery at the place of distribution of humanitarian aid in Vuhledar.
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET
According to him, two people are dead and five are currently injured.
"We are documenting all the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land. There will be no forgiveness!", - said the head of the region.
