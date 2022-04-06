Russian troops fired at Severodonetsk: 10 high-rise buildings burn, number of victims established, - Gaidai. PHOTOS

The Russians shelled Severodonetsk - 10 high-rise buildings are on fire, and the number of victims is being established.

The Russian army carried out artillery shelling of the old districts of the city this afternoon, April 6, the head of the Luhansk administration Sergey Gaidai reported, Censor.NET reports.

"Again we have cynical shelling of residential areas of Severodonetsk. The fire engulfed 10 high-rise buildings, a shopping centre, garages - no strategic, military facility." Russian World "destroys life in Luhansk region. Rescuers extinguish the flames and dismantle the debris. the victims will be reported separately," he said.

"The Russians also fired on the shop of one of the factories in Lysychansk and a house in Rubizhne today," Gaidai added.

