Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces. PHOTOS

The other day, soldiers of the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an electronic warfare unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the AFU.

Зазначається, що охорону підрозділу РЕБ здійснювали військовослужбовці однієї з бригад спеціального призначення Головного Управління генерального штабу ЗС РФ.







Дивіться також на "Цензор.НЕТ": Український десантник із ПЗРК збив уже два російські Су-34. ВIДЕО









