Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces. PHOTOS

The other day, soldiers of the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an electronic warfare unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the AFU.

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces 01

Зазначається,  що охорону підрозділу РЕБ здійснювали військовослужбовці однієї з бригад спеціального призначення Головного Управління генерального штабу ЗС РФ.

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces 02
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces 03
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces 04

Дивіться також на "Цензор.НЕТ": Український десантник із ПЗРК збив уже два російські Су-34. ВIДЕО

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces 05
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces 06
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces 07
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed electronic warfare unit guarded by special forces 08

Watch more: A Ukrainian paratrooper with MANPADS shot down two Russian Su-34s. VIDEO

