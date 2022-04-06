The SOF team brought artillery, which resulted in destruction of enemy Buk. PHOTOS

The Special Operations Forces Command has released information about the operation to destroy the Russian Buk.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of SOF Command.

The report notes: "Ukrainian SOF groups are hunting a special beast - the enemy's air defense. In one of the operational areas a group of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a search and found a Buk SAM system.

After which the operators aimed artillery fire at the occupant's equipment. And then proceeded to clearing the area.

During it, our soldiers made sure of the effectiveness of their work by finding the remains of the destroyed "beast" of the "Buk" SAM launcher and loader. We' re working!"

Read more: Enemy continues to prepare for offensive operation in eastern Ukraine, - General Staff





