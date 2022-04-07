"I do not see Putin's prospects to capture Kharkiv, and even Donbas," Butusov. MAP

Russia has lost the war in Ukraine politically, informationally, economically and has already lost it from a military point of view. Russia will no longer capture Ukraine.

The Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov told about it in his video blog.

"Now Ukraine is beginning to realize its great numerical advantage. We still do not have enough weapons, transport, or logistics. There are many logistical problems, but they are gradually being solved. Civil society is self-mobilizing the economy. A huge pile of all supplies comes from Ukraine. Ukrainians from all over the world. There is a huge amount of weapons from Western countries. We already see a lot of Western weapons on all fronts. Therefore, very soon Ukraine will be able to realize its advantage and be able to move to much more active action, "said the journalist.

"I honestly don't see any prospects for Putin to capture Kharkiv. I don't really see any prospects for even capturing Donbas. Now that the front is narrow, it's much easier for us to build our defences. We can do it much more effectively. We will do it. And Putin will not be able to prevent this, "Butusov stressed.

"The question is, what is Russia's strategy in this situation when it is simply destroyed by sanctions? They lost the war in Ukraine. They lost it politically, informationally, and economically. Now they have lost it militarily. They will not capture Ukraine. They will not destroy Ukraine.

All these lies that Putin spread in the first weeks: "Now we will clean up everyone here, denazify, demilitarize." The result is the opposite. The level of militarization in Ukraine has now grown many times over. Ukraine has simply united as a nation around the idea of ​​protecting its nation, its people, its people, and its identity. Everyone rallied. And now people want to bring the case to an end, "he said.

"We need to understand what we can do. In particular, there are battles in Donbas. The enemy is trying to advance, but advancing there, if there is, maybe some meters. In most areas, these attacks are reflected in huge losses for the Russians. They can not advance. Russia can't. The firefight continues, but there is no breakthrough. The only place where the enemy really has a complete advantage and where the situation is critical is Mariupol," Butusov said.