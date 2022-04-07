Defenders of Ukraine successfully attacked enemy, capturing his positions and weapons in Luhansk region. PHOTO

In the Luhansk region, soldiers of one of the units of the Allied Forces successfully attacked the enemy, capturing his positions and weapons.

The serviceman on pseudo Felix told about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to the press center of AFU.

According to him, the search and strike operations were without losses on our part. The enemy has at least three wounded.

"They discovered the positions of the occupiers at the forefront. They began to create a solid line of defence, dig in, and strengthen their positions. The next day we decided to knock them out until they were finally consolidated," says Felix.

In the occupied positions, the Ukrainian defenders found a few panicked abandoned RPGs, grenade launchers and shots fired at them, a lot of ammunition for small arms of various calibres and documents. In total, Ukrainian soldiers faced up to two dozen enemy infantry on the front line, as well as three to four dozen occupiers in reserve.

"Their position was important: they controlled the road," Felix explains. "It's good that they don't know how to fight. scurried off the battlefield behind. "

