Vyacheslav Voitseshko, a Ukrainian born in the village of Arkhangelsk in the Kherson region, is fighting in the Russian occupation army and is likely to commit crimes against his own countrymen.

Journalists analyzed an intercepted conversation between the SSU, during which he spoke with his mother from the Kherson region and tried to evacuate her. We will remind, Kherson and a part of area are occupied by Russians, there fights proceed.

Journalists found the Russian serviceman and identified his pro-Russian family living in the Kherson region.

The mother of the military is Antonina Wojcieszko, she lives in the village of Arkhangelsk, Kherson region, works at a local hospital. Her husband, Mykola Voitseshko, also lives there.

The couple has two children: the eldest son Oleksandr Voitseshko, 37, and the youngest, Vyacheslav Voitseshko, 30. Children were born and raised in the Kherson region.

In 2011, the eldest son, Oleksandr, went to serve in the Ukrainian Navy. He served on the Ukrainian submarine "Zaporizhia", which was based in Sevastopol. When Russian troops annexed Crimea in the spring of 2014, his eldest son, Alexander Voitseshko, betrayed his oath and sided with the enemy. He continued to serve in the Crimea, but already under Russian flags. A man has been declared wanted in Ukraine. And his mother, father, and brother remained to live in his native village in the Kherson region.

A few years later, the youngest son, Vyacheslav Voitseshko, followed in his brother's footsteps and also decided to become a Russian soldier. He went to Simferopol and joined the Russian occupation army.

Their mother, an employee of a rural hospital, remained in the Kherson region. According to her social media, she regularly visited children and grandchildren on the annexed peninsula.

Antonina Voitseshko openly supported the "Russian peace". Celebrated the day of the Russian Navy, cursed Russian propaganda pictures such as "more sweat in the exercises - less blood in the war." She also hated the Revolution of Dignity and glorified the murderers of the Berkut police.



