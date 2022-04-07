Odesa customs "dressed" 122nd brigade of territorial defense in Brioni and Versace suits, and also in Louis Vitton and Prada jackets and jeans, - Butusov. DOCUMENT

The Security Service of Ukraine is checking the actions of the head of the Odesa customs Zakolodyazhny, who handed over a large consignment of branded clothing and footwear of world famous brands to the 122nd Odesa Territorial Defense Brigade without customs clearance.

This was posted on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"The impressive criminal case is being investigated by the Security Service in Odesa. The actions of the head of the Odesa customs Zakolodyazhny, which according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the transfer of property to the Armed Forces" without customs clearance for the needs of the 122nd Odesa Defense, the 5th military unit of the Great Part A 70 branded clothing and footwear of world famous brands, "he said.

Butusov wonders why there was a need to dress the defenders of Odesa in Louis Vitton - did the brigade not get a military uniform?

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET has published documents according to which the total cost of the clothes transferred to the defense is 1 million 124 thousand 253 hryvnias. At the same time, the clothes themselves are inexpensive: T-shirts cost UAH 54, belts - UAH 14. It is possible that counterfeits were brought to Ukraine under the guise of branded clothing. Or real products of prestigious brands were imported at a reduced price.









