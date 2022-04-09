In Luhansk region enemy attacked positions of frontier guards by kamikaze drones, - State frontier service. PHOTOS
In the Luhansk region, the enemy attacked the positions of border guards with kamikaze drones.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State frontier service.
It is noted that two Ukrainian border guards destroyed a drone with small arms fire, which attacked their positions.
"A few minutes later, another kamikaze drone attacked a position where there were no servicemen at the time. None of the border guards were injured," the State Border Guard Service added.
