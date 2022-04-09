Many civilian cars and bodies of civilians shot by Russian occupiers in forests near Kyiv. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers ruthlessly shot down civilian cars near Kyiv with civilians trying to flee the war zone. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by persons under 21, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

Relevant photos are published online, Censor.NET reports.

The footage, taken in forests and suburban roads near Kyiv, shows many cars shot at, as well as the bodies of civilians killed by the Russian occupiers.

"We joked when the Russians bought 50,000 packages for corpses. We were thrilled when we learned about mobile Russian crematoria that would burn their corpses… But it turned out that they were preparing all this for us…" - the caption reads.

WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by persons under 21, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!



















