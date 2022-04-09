ENG
Young Ukrainian woman points right direction to equipment of Russian occupiers. PHOTO

The young Ukrainian woman does not restrain her emotions and shows the right direction of movement to the destroyed Russian equipment with her middle fingers.

The corresponding photo was published by the former head of the National Police Khatia Dekanoidze, Censor.NET reports.

Young Ukrainian woman points right direction to equipment of Russian occupiers 01

It will be recalled that the phrase "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself!", said by Ukrainian border guards from Snake Island at the request of the Russian occupiers to surrender, became one of the symbols of the struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian invasion.

