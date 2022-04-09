"Everything that affects 'Russian world' turns into shit", - Belenyuk invites fighters from Russia and Belarus to come to meeting in ruined hall in Irpin. PHOTOS

Olympic champion and People's Deputy of Ukraine Zhan Belenyuk showed the consequences of the destruction of the Russian battlefield in Irpin by Russian soldiers.

He posted the relevant video on Іnstagram, Censor.NET informs.

"Everything that concerns the 'Russian world' turns into shit. Fiery greetings to the fighters from Russia and Belarus. Come to the meeting, there is a hall for you, yours has been prepared," Belenyuk said.











Read more: Zelensky on battle for Donbas: "It will be difficult battle, we believe in our victory"