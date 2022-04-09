In memory of victims killed in Kramatorsk launched trains with flowers on empty seats. PHOTO

In memory of the people killed in Kramatorsk, on Saturday, April 9, Ukrzaliznytsia is leaving empty seats on several trains across the entire country.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channel of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"The violent killing of 52 Ukrainian civilians by a Russian missile at the train station in Kramatorsk cannot be forgotten. Today, April 9, in memory of those killed in Kramatorsk, Ukrzaliznytsia is leaving empty seats on several trains across the country. Instead of passengers who could have been there, today flowers will go on these seats", - the message says.

Read more: The death toll in Kramatorsk has risen to 52, among them five children - Kyrylenko

It is noted that "from Kyiv to Chernivtsi, Truskavets and Rakhiv, from Odessa to Lviv, from Chernivtsi to Odessa and from Lviv to Zaporizhzhia the seats in trains number 52 will be empty - carrying our country's yearning for the innocent victims of Russian aggression, for the lives of our citizens, who were taken away cruelly and planned".

Ukrzaliznytsia deeply condoles with the families of the victims and promises to continue doing all possible and impossible to continue saving the lives of our citizens.

Read more: British Foreign Secretary Trass on shelling of Kramatorsk railway station: This is war crime. We will bring Russia and Putin to justice