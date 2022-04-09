Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Russian occupants destroyed many residential buildings in Chernihiv. Russian troops also destroyed the Gagarin Stadium as a result of the bombing.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.
Video: Oleg Bogachuk, Censor.net.
