ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10758 visitors online
News Photo War
14 350 16

Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupants destroyed many residential buildings in Chernihiv. Russian troops also destroyed the Gagarin Stadium as a result of the bombing.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.


Video: Oleg Bogachuk, Censor.net.

Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 01
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 02
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 03
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 04
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 05
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 06
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 07
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 08
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 09
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 10
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 11
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 12
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 13
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 14
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 15
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 16
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 17
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 18
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 19
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 20
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 21
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 22
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 23
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 24
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 25
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 26
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 27
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 28
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 29
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 30
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 31
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 32

Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 33
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 34
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 35
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 36
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 37
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 38
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 39
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 40
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 41
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 42
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 43
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 44
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 45
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 46
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 47
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 48
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 49
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 50
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 51
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 52
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 53
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 54
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 55
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 56
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 57
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 58
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 59
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 60
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 61
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 62
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 63
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 64
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 65
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 66
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 67
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 68
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 69
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 70
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 71
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 72
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 73
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 74
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 75
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 76
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 77
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 78
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 79
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 80
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 81
Several-meter craters and destroyed houses: consequences of shelling of Chernihiv by Russian occupants 82

Photo: Oleg Bogachuk, Censor.net.

Author: 

Chernihiv (139)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 