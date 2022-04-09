Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants' equipment in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders in the Chernihiv region fought the Russian occupiers and destroyed most of the enemy's equipment.

The photo was published by one of defenders of Chernihiv Andriy Kudabekov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Some of the equipment that survived is handed over to the appropriate units of the AFU, and we also picked up some for ourselves... I will not boast, because let the "brothers" who want to return to hell don't know what surprises await them."

