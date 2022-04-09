ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants' equipment in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders in the Chernihiv region fought the Russian occupiers and destroyed most of the enemy's equipment.

The photo was published  by one of defenders of Chernihiv Andriy Kudabekov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Some of the equipment that survived is handed over to the appropriate units of the AFU, and we also picked up some for ourselves... I will not boast, because let the "brothers" who want to return to hell don't know what surprises await them."

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants equipment in Chernihiv region 01
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants equipment in Chernihiv region 02
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants equipment in Chernihiv region 03
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants equipment in Chernihiv region 04
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants equipment in Chernihiv region 05
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants equipment in Chernihiv region 06
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants equipment in Chernihiv region 07
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed large amount of Russian occupants equipment in Chernihiv region 08

