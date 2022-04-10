12-kilometer column of Russian equipment was recorded east of Kharkiv, CNN. PHOTO

Satellite images collected and analyzed by Maxar Technologies show a 12 km long military convoy moving south through the town of Velykyi Burluk in eastern Ukraine on April 8.

ПAs reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

The city is located east of Kharkiv, near the border of Ukraine with Russia.

The photos show armored personnel carriers and trucks with artillery and auxiliary equipment in the column.





