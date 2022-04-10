Body of policeman shot by Russian sniper found in mass grave in Bucha - Nebytov. PHOTOS

Yurii Chabakh, an operative of the crime detection section of the Criminal Police Department of the Bucha District Department, was shot dead by a Russian sniper in Bucha.

This was reported on Facebook by the Head of the Kyiv Region Police Andrii Nebytov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today while examining the bodies at the mass grave they also found the body of a policeman.

Senior Police Lieutenant Yurii Chabakh, an operative from the crime detection section of the Criminal Police Department of the Bucha District Department, according to preliminary data, was shot dead by a Russian sniper during the hostilities in the city.

We express our condolences to the relatives of our colleague. We are proud of every policeman who faithfully defends Ukrainian citizens, sometimes even at the cost of his own life," he said.

Read more: More than 1.2 thousand people died at hands of occupiers in Kyiv region, - Venedyktova









